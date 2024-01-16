Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.21

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 18128909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

