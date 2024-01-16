MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,188,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 8,885,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 89,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,433. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

