Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $37.85

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $40.20. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 6,658 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

