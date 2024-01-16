Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

