Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Mercer International Stock Up 10.1 %

MERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

