Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

