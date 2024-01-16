Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MLR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

