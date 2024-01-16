Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. ARM accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down 1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 68.55. 6,076,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 64.94. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 78.66.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.18.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

