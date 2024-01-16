Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,846. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

