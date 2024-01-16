Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $535.96. 206,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

