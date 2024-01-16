Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $190.71. 35,277,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,780,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

