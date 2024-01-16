Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 1.5 %
MSLOY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.46.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
