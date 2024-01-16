Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

MSLOY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.