Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. 19,777,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

