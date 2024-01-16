Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.62. 97,373,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,702,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $159.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

