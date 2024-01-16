Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 34,080 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,080 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,847 shares of company stock worth $7,230,010. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

