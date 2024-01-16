Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,230 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON remained flat at $73.47 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

