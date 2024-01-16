Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.