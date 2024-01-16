Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.61

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 178235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,352,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

