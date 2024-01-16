Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $380.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average is $336.86. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

