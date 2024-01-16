Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

