monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $220.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.38.

monday.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -560.90 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

