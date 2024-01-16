Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.