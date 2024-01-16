Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $100.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.11 or 0.00358015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,044.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00161549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00587849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00062116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00194552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,385,177 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.