Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,230 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 966,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,261. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.