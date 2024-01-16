Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 1,482 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Argan worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Argan by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Argan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. 25,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,163. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

