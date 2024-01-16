Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 79,297 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 119.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 72.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 47.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,259,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 404,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 133,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,091. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.