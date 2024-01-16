Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,882. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.