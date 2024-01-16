Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 1,617,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

