Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,992 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

