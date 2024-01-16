Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 482.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 272,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174,420 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

