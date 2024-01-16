Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $9.67 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises approximately 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 17,718,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,610,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

