Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,675 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,010. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.