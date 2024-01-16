Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 27,431 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 0.9% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Unity Software worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. 7,481,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,086,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

