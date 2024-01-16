Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 252,117 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 252,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 523,101 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

