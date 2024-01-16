Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 19 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.75. 1,098,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

