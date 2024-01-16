Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Equal Weight

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.20. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MOR opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

