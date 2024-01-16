Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.50

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 245605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,726,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,273,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154,394 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 58.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.