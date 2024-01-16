MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 5.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $59,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. 255,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

