Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.85).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £96.13 million, a PE ratio of 4,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.