Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$16.75 by TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.75 price target by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.41.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.03. 87,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3518696 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.