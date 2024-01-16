Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $384.09

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.09 and last traded at $382.49, with a volume of 9445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

