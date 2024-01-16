Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.01

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 30927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

