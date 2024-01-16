Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $149.94 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $149.94 million and $2.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00160966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.51 or 0.00588788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00063265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00364598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00193026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.