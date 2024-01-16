Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NMGX remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nano Magic has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Get Nano Magic alerts:

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 99.47% and a negative return on equity of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.