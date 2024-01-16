National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138,733 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.13% of National CineMedia worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,166. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

