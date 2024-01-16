Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 324,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Navigator has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Navigator had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

