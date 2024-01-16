Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

BNED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 12.4 %

BNED opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 111.7% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

