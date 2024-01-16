Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neometals Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 0.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.24. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.68.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

