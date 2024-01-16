Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.20. 299,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 720,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $547.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.