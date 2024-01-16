Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 2,948,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.